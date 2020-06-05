Yext Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,770 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 769 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Yext alerts:

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 214,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,678,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.67 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.