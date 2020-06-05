Worthington Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WOR)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,940% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $24,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,259,000 after purchasing an additional 263,472 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $3,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

