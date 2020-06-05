Spirit AeroSystems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,155 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 3,239 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

