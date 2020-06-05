OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.36. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 105,144 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 32,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

