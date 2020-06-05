Wyndham Destinations Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average daily volume of 948 call options.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,927,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after acquiring an additional 463,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 453,268 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 593,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 393,666 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYND. Cfra lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.96. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

