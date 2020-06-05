Vulcan Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,672 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 809 put options.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.69. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $24,401,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after buying an additional 202,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

