Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $2.60. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 52,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.80). Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

