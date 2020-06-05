Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Suncor Energy Call Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 36,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 910% compared to the average volume of 3,584 call options.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,189,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,973,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 175,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

