Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.61. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 28,300 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Eric Andersen acquired 16,793 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,103.78. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 10,750 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 35,910 shares of company stock worth $111,629 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

