SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.17. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 67,766 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile (NYSE:SDR)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

