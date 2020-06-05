Parkland Fuel Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The firm had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.24 billion.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$38.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total transaction of C$1,107,314.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,576,523.48. Insiders have sold 63,621 shares of company stock worth $2,358,075 in the last ninety days.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

