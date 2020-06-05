Shaw Communications Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

SJR opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.70%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

