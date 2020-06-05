Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Imperial Capital lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

