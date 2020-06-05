PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POFCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $1.25 on Thursday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

