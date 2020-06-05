FY2022 EPS Estimates for Apergy Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – G.Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Apergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

NYSE:APY opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Apergy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $801.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apergy during the 1st quarter worth $4,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apergy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apergy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Apergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Apergy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

