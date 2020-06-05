Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MARKS & SPENCER/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. BNP Paribas cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MARKS & SPENCER/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.62 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor
Viela Bio Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Viela Bio Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp
KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT
KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT
Comparing Diamond S Shipping and Its Rivals
Comparing Diamond S Shipping and Its Rivals
Comparing Sohu.com & Fiserv
Comparing Sohu.com & Fiserv


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report