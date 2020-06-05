Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MARKS & SPENCER/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. BNP Paribas cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MARKS & SPENCER/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.62 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.