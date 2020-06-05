American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

