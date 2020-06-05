Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,301 ($30.27).

SVT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,264 ($29.78) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.60) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,550 ($33.54) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

SVT opened at GBX 2,498 ($32.86) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,392.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,424.16. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 1,900.50 ($25.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.78) by GBX 10.80 ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Severn Trent will post 14003.9986043 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 60.05 ($0.79) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.03. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 150.83%.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23) per share, with a total value of £19,820.50 ($26,072.74).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.