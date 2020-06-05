Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,744,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 623,736 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.