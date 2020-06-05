J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

A number of research firms have commented on JCOM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

JCOM stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. J2 Global has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in J2 Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

