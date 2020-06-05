FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $243,540.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.48.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

