XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after acquiring an additional 976,052 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

