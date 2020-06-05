Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,497 ($19.69).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,335 ($17.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,186 ($28.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,600.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,669.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Analyst Recommendations for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

