Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

ALV stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $52,763,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,504 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

