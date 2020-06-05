Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

ELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $4,802,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Analyst Recommendations for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tricorn Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84
Tricorn Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,807.48
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,807.48
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31
Charles Stanley Group Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.80
Charles Stanley Group Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.80
Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76
Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76
TomCo Energy Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69
TomCo Energy Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report