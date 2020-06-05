Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

ELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $4,802,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

