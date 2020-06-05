Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,929.17 ($25.38).

A number of research firms have commented on IMB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,574.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,690.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a one year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0016663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor
Viela Bio Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Viela Bio Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp
KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT
KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT
Comparing Diamond S Shipping and Its Rivals
Comparing Diamond S Shipping and Its Rivals
Comparing Sohu.com & Fiserv
Comparing Sohu.com & Fiserv


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report