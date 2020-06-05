Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,929.17 ($25.38).

A number of research firms have commented on IMB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,489 ($19.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,574.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,690.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a one year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0016663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

