Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lovesac by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lovesac by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lovesac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lovesac by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

