BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BRP alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BRP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,446 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BRP by 134.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 81,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BRP by 231.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $40.22 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.