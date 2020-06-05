Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,205.50 ($15.86).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEIR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC cut Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.75) to GBX 985 ($12.96) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.80), for a total value of £47,326.72 ($62,255.62). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 922.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,192.87. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640 ($21.57).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

