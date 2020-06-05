Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,605.10 ($60.58).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 6,275 ($82.54)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,620 ($87.08) to GBX 5,940 ($78.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,779 ($76.02) to GBX 5,727 ($75.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,363 ($57.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,510.37. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16).

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey bought 1,290 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,004 ($52.67) per share, with a total value of £51,651.60 ($67,944.75). Also, insider Glyn Barker bought 570 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

