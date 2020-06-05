New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.22 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,300 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,657 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,961,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 2,169.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

