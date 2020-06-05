DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

DVDCY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS DVDCY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.88. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

