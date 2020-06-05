TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.72

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.72 and traded as high as $132.33. TMX Group shares last traded at $131.46, with a volume of 244,012 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

