Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.90

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.90 and traded as high as $70.00. Aura Minerals shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

