Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,005.08

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,005.08 and traded as high as $1,160.85. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,130.00, with a volume of 390,188 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.88 ($12.46).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 935.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.08.
About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
