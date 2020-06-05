Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,005.08

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,005.08 and traded as high as $1,160.85. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,130.00, with a volume of 390,188 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.88 ($12.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 935.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.08.

In other news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

