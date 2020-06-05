Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $141.42

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.42 and traded as high as $189.39. Halfords Group shares last traded at $182.60, with a volume of 1,177,558 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFD. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $373.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

