Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.39. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 74,000 shares traded.

Separately, Beacon Securities cut shares of Cardinal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $187.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

