Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.43

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $32.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 5,493 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

