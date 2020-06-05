Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.43

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $32.96. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 5,493 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Slack
Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Slack
Mongodb Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Mongodb Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition
Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition
Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Target Hospitality
Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Target Hospitality
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor
Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on American Superconductor
Viela Bio Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen
Viela Bio Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report