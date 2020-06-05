Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.37

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.37 and traded as high as $85.80. Henkel AG & Co KGaA shares last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 930,029 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.84 ($92.84).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

