Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.40

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.40 and traded as high as $101.50. Beiersdorf shares last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 706,431 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.94 ($111.56).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.