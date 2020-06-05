Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.40

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.40 and traded as high as $101.50. Beiersdorf shares last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 706,431 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.94 ($111.56).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

About Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

