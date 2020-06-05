Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $11.32. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 793,082 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.
