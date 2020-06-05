Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $11.32. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 793,082 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 2,193.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

