Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $11.32. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 793,082 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -4.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 2,193.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tricorn Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84
Tricorn Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,807.48
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,807.48
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31
Charles Stanley Group Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.80
Charles Stanley Group Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.80
Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76
Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76
TomCo Energy Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69
TomCo Energy Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report