McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.60. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 33,575 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of McCoy Global from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million and a P/E ratio of -40.71.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

