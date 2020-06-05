India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 341,700 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 176.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

