Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $286.02

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $286.02 and traded as high as $287.40. Rotork shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 1,834,502 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.92 ($3.46).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Rotork p.l.c. will post 1364.99998 EPS for the current year.

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

