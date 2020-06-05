E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $10.82. E.On shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 0 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

