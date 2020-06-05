Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.55. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

