Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Shares of Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.15. Command Center shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 40,239 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

About Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

