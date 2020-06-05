VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.15

Shares of VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSBN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.15 and traded as low as $22.60. VSB Bancorp shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. VSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 19.82%.

VSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services.

