Oppenheimer Weighs in on EnerSys’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

