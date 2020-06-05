International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.34

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.34 and traded as low as $52.10. International Personal Finance shares last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 3,743,585 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of International Personal Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company has a market cap of $133.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Richard Holmes purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($128,913.44). Also, insider Deborah Davis purchased 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £4,443.67 ($5,845.40).

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

